Bollywood
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Saif Ali Khan to close in on Netflix film deal

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan has said that he is in the final stages of signing a Netflix film.

Saif was hyped up, saying that he "absolutely loved" the script. 

“I recently heard a wonderful script for a Netflix movie. I absolutely loved the script, the idea and the director. We are trying to sort out the dates before we lock. We are almost there,” he told Press Trust of India.

The actor is set for a line of releases. He had recently wrapped up filming Bunty Aur Babli 2 with co-star Rani Mukerji.

He is in the works of filming Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.  

