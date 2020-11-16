Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 16 2020
Sania Mirza celebrates birthday in style

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza did not let the Covid-19 pandemic dampen her birthday festivities as she gave a glimpse of the lavish celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Sania posed with her family as she was embraced by gold and black balloons along with other decorative pieces, adding to the dreamy look.

She thanked her husband Shoaib Malik, who is a cricketer by profession, as he had planned the surprise. 

"Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and so much love. I truly feel blessed.. I had the most amazing time with family and friends.. and thank you to @realshoaibmalik [Shoaib Malik] for the amazing surprise," the caption read. 

It is pertinent to mention that Sania was in Karachi to support her husband in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. 

Take a look:




