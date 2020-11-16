Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan gives dossier containing proofs against India to UNSC permanent members

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Geo.tv/Files

Pakistan bolstered its efforts to expose India in front of the world as it presented a dossier containing proofs of India's "state sponsorship of terrorism" to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) permanent members on Monday. 

"FS Sohail Mahmood briefed Envoys of the Permanent Members of the #UNSC on the dossier on Indian state sponsorship of terrorism," tweeted teh spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign secretary briefed the UNSC envoys of India's planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan, read the tweet further. 

"The dossiers containing irrefutable evidence of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism against #Pakistan were handed over to them," stated the spokesperson. "Pakistan will continue to highlight to the int’l community India’s state sponsorship of terrorism and destabilizing activities against #Pakistan."

FM Qureshi, DG ISPR expose India's nefarious designs in press conference

"You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations," FM Qureshi had said a few days ago in a hard-hitting press conference with DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, adding that the dossier contains many details of Indian terrorism and some of them will be used in "the time of need".

"The world knows that when Pakistan was busy partnering in the peace process, India was laying a web of terrorism around us," the country's top diplomat had said.

"India was allowing its land to be used against Pakistan for terrorism," said the foreign minister. He added that New Delhi not only used its own soil, but also made use of neighbouring countries to "attack Pakistan".

"India claims itself to be the world’s biggest democracy but its actions show it is becoming a rogue state," Qureshi had said.

India uniting terrorist organisations against Pakistan

In the same briefing, DG ISPR had said India is endeavouring to establish a consortium of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with the proscribed dissident organisations of Balochistan. These outfits are to be united under the banner of the Baloch Raaji Aajoie Sangar (BRAS), which was constituted in 2018.

The dossier says that an Indian intelligence officer named Colonel Rajesh, employed at the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan, is the master planner of this union.

A letter in Dari reveals that he has held four meetings with commanders of terrorist organisations to synergise their efforts and upscale terrorist activities in metropolitan cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar in November and December this year.

The DG ISPR said Indian intelligence agencies are also trying to establish Daesh-e-Pakistan.

"Recently, 20 Indian Daesh militants have been relocated from India to camps along the Pak-Afgan border. These militants were handed over to Daesh Commander Sheikh Abdul Rahim, alias Abdul Rehman Muslim Dost," he had stated. 

