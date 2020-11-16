PSL 2020 final: Wrestler Inam Butt has special requests for Babar Azam, Fawad Rana

GUJRANWALA: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) high-octane clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings has everyone excited.



Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt is also a fan of the PSL and voiced his desire to see Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam score a century in the final and the Qalandars owner Fawad Rana to do the bhangra.

The PSL final, where Karachi Kings will go against Lahore Qalandars, is scheduled for tomorrow in the port city's National Stadium.



In a video message, Butt said that he was excited about the upcoming PSL 2020 final.

"I want to see Fawad Rana (Lahore Qalandars' owner) perform bhangra (traditional Punjabi dance) at the stadium to celebrate [the Lahore Qalandars) success," he said.

The wrestler wished both the teams the very best, adding that at the end, Pakistan will be the winner.