Athletes from other sports also rooting for their favorite teams ahead of PSL final

Wrestler Inam Butt (Left) and Tennis ace Aisam ul Haq. — Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: They say that cricket is a unifying factor in Pakistan, and that very well seems true. The El-Clasico of Pakistan Cricket — Lahore vs Karachi final in PSL — has gotten everyone excited ahead of the clash.

Even those who are not directly connected to cricket are talking about the much anticipated game.

Lahore Qalandars – the team that finished on bottom for four consecutive seasons – is playing against the Karachi Kings in the final of the Pakistan Super League on Tuesday at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Pakistani athletes who aren't cricketers, also have their eyes fixed on the fixture and are also rooting for their favorite teams.

Renowed wrestler Inam Butt and tennis ace Aisam ul Haq want Lahore Qalandars to do well, top Karateka Saadi Abbas says he will be rooting for Karachi Kings in the final.

“Being a Lahori, I have always supported Lahore Qalandars and I am cheering for them from day one,” said Aisam ul Haq.

“Not only me, but people from other parts of the country are also eager to see Lahore Qalandars win the final, knowing their struggles for the last four years,” said the tennis ace, speaking to Geo.

Inam Butt, dubbed as the "Rustam-e-Pakistan", told Geo that he want to see Rana Fawad – the owner of PSL team Lahore Qalandars – do the bhangra dance in Karachi on Tuesday but also wants Babar Azam of Karachi Kings to score some runs.

“I am very excited to see the PSL final being played in Karachi. While I want to see Babar Azam scoring a century, I also want to see Rana Fawad doing some bhangra at the stadium and celebrate the [team's] success,” Inam said.

“I want to wish best of luck to both the teams and whoever wins, the ultimate winner tomorrow will be Pakistan cricket,” the champion wrestler said.

Saadi Abbas, member of Pakistan Karate team said he will be rooting for Karachi Kings.

“I want to congratulate both the teams as they’ve qualified for the final for the first time, but it will be Karachi Kings as the winner, I will be rooting for them,” he said while talking to this correspondent.

Kalsoom Hazara, the female Karate Champion of country praised Pakistan Cricket Board for arranging PSL remainders despite pandemic and portraying good image of the country.

“Although I am a Karachiite but I will show sportsperson's spirit and cheer for both the teams, may the best team wins. It is going to be greatest day for Pakistan Cricket,” she told Geo in an exclusive video message.