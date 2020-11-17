Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Sylvester Stallone to star in 'Suicide Squad'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone has confirmed that he would star in James Gunn’s upcoming movie 'Suicide Squad'.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor confirmed the news that he would be working with the renowned director which was first reported in the trade press.

He wrote: 'Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent.!'

Stallone’s appearance could come from additional filming taking place to add to the final editing sequence.

The legendary star went on to comment, 'I think it’s going to be a spectacular effort. I saw it and it’s unbelievable, so I’m very proud to be included and I can’t tell you anything more about it because you’re going to have to wait and see that but it’s going to be well worth the wait.'

The film will see Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang all reprise their roles from David Ayers 2016 offering.

Additional cast members include Idris Elba is playing Bloodsport, Alice Braga is playing Sul Soria, Pete Davidson is playing Blackguard, Michael Rooker is playing Savant, John Cena is playing Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian is playing Polka-Dot Man, Sean Gunn is playing Weasel and Peter Capaldi is playing the Thinker.

