Billie Eilish sparks engagement buzz after 'confirming' Nat Wolff romance

Billie Eilish seemingly confirms her long-rumoured romance with 'Paper Towns' actor Nat Wolff during the 2026 Grammys

Geo News Digital Desk
February 02, 2026

The rumoured couple have previously collaborated on musical projects 

Billie Eilish sparked buzz for more than just her big win at the 2026 Grammys.

While attending the prestigious awards ceremony on Sunday, February 1, the 24-year-old pop star not only appeared to confirm her relationship with actor Nat Wolff but also sparked engagement rumours with a stunning sparkler on her ring finger.

Before winning Song of the Year for Wildflower, Eilish walked the red carpet in a preppy HODAKOVA look featuring a tailored jacket, tie, shorts and knee-high socks. But the moment that really caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was when Eilish subtly rested her left hand across her midsection, putting a large jewelled ring front and centre.

The appearance comes amid growing speculation about her relationship with Wolff, 31, a former Nickelodeon star who rose to fame on The Naked Brothers Band before landing roles in Paper Towns, The Fault in Our Stars and The Consultant. Wolff is also a musician and performs alongside his brother Alex. The duo opened for Billie during her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in 2024.

Romance rumours between Billie and Nat first took off last June, when the pair were photographed sharing PDA on the balcony of an Italian hotel. They reportedly met months earlier at the Academy Museum Gala in December 2023 and later worked closely together on the music video for Billie’s 2024 hit Chihiro, which she directed and starred in alongside Wolff.

