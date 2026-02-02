Lady Gaga expression of love for Michael Polansky at Grammys gives couple goal

Lady Gaga won Best Pop Vocal Album for Mayhem

Lady Gaga turned her Grammy win into a declaration of love at the 2026 Grammy Awards at the ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

The pop superstar who won Best Pop Vocal Album used her acceptance speech to honour her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

“I have to say thank you first to my partner, Michael,” Gaga said after kissing Polansky before walking on stage.

“You are by my side every single day in a way that I can’t thank you enough for, and you worked so hard with me on this record all year. So, I love you and thank you.”

The 39-year-old singer added that Polansky who is credited as a songwriter on her album Mayhem and nominated alongside her for Album of the Year played a crucial role in shaping the project.

Beyond her personal tribute, the Abracadabra hitmaker also used the spotlight to give some words of motivation to the women in the music industry.

“I know sometimes when you’re in the studio with a bunch of guys, it can be hard,” she said.

“I urge you to always listen to yourself and always fight for your ideas, fight for your songs, fight for yourself as a producer. Make sure that you are heard loudly.”

Her words echoed sentiments she has shared before.

In September following her MTV VMA win for Artist of the Year, Gaga praised Polansky on Instagram for his support in creating the album.

“Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you—talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined,” she wrote. “I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy.”