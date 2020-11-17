Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry’s gift to Kate Middleton showed he was as ‘kind and selfless’ as Diana

While Prince William and Prince Harry's relations have faced a severe blow in the recent past, the two brothers had once shared a great bond. 

An instance of this was evident with the way the Duke of Sussex once made a selfless compromise for his elder brother’s happiness at the time of his marriage.

A report by The Sun took us back to the time when the Duke of Cambridge proposed to Kate Middleton with his mother Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring which Prince Harry had the possession of.

While the heirloom wasn’t William’s to give away to his future wife, Harry had made the sacrifice even though he had personally selected the piece from his mom’s jewelry collection after she had died in 1997.

Paul Burrell, the personal butler of the Princess of Wales explained in the Amazon Prime documentary, The Diana Story: "Harry said to him: 'Wouldn’t it be fitting if she had mummy’s ring?'"

"Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England. Harry gave up his precious treasure. His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That’s selfless, kind and exactly who Diana was,” Burrell said. 

