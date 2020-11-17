Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian unveils new 'SKIMS' line for kids with daughter North West

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Kim Kardashian unveils new 'SKIMS' line for kids with daughter North West

Kim Kardashian has drafted her daughter into her family business with the unveiling of her new SKIMS kids line, called Cozy Kids.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dropped the news over on Instagram alongside adorable snaps of her and her eldest daughter having fun, all bundled up in cozy sets and slippers.

The caption dished out all the anticipated details of the launch and read, “The drop you’ve been waiting for: NEW @SKIMS Cozy styles and our first ever sets for KIDS!"

"Launching on Thursday November 19 in 5 colors, sizes XXS - 5X, and children’s sizes 2T - 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Preview the full collection now and join the waitlist to receive early access to shop.”


More From Entertainment:

Sylvester Stallone joins ‘Suicide Squad 2’ cast

Sylvester Stallone joins ‘Suicide Squad 2’ cast
Halsey claims Mac Millar’s death gave her ‘courage’ to end a cycle of abuse

Halsey claims Mac Millar’s death gave her ‘courage’ to end a cycle of abuse
Prince Charles never saw the ‘unflattering’ Netflix show ‘The Crown: report

Prince Charles never saw the ‘unflattering’ Netflix show ‘The Crown: report
The Palace dubs Queen’s funeral plans ‘London Bridge is down’: report

The Palace dubs Queen’s funeral plans ‘London Bridge is down’: report
Prince Harry in the line of fire amid ‘The Crown’ backlash

Prince Harry in the line of fire amid ‘The Crown’ backlash
Piers Morgan dubs the Queen’s depiction in ‘The Crown’ ‘grotesquely unfair’

Piers Morgan dubs the Queen’s depiction in ‘The Crown’ ‘grotesquely unfair’
Megan Thee Stallion offered money for silence over Tory Lanez shooting allegations

Megan Thee Stallion offered money for silence over Tory Lanez shooting allegations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against ‘living like Diana’ by former aide

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against ‘living like Diana’ by former aide
Prince Harry’s gift to Kate Middleton showed he was as ‘kind and selfless’ as Diana

Prince Harry’s gift to Kate Middleton showed he was as ‘kind and selfless’ as Diana

David Fincher slams Joaquin Phoenix’s 'Joker' for ‘betraying’ the mentally ill

David Fincher slams Joaquin Phoenix’s 'Joker' for ‘betraying’ the mentally ill
All-female Avengers film possibility gets a mixed response from Marvel fans

All-female Avengers film possibility gets a mixed response from Marvel fans

Dwayne Johnson gets ‘stuck in a Porsche’ during a ‘Red Notice’ shoot

Dwayne Johnson gets ‘stuck in a Porsche’ during a ‘Red Notice’ shoot

Latest

view all