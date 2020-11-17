Kate Middleton shared interesting fact about her bedroom wall pictures

Kate Middleton, who tied the knot with Prince William in 2011, shared interesting fact about the posters she had on her bedroom walls in her youth.

In an interview with Tom Bradby shortly after their engagement was announced in November 2010, Kate was asked about reports she had photos of William on her walls in her youth.

The Duchess of Cambridge replied it was not a poster of the prince and her future husband, but was of the Levi's guy, saying: "No I had the Levi’s guy on my bedroom wall, not a picture of William. Sorry!"

Prince William interjected as saying: 'It wasn’t just one it was like 10, 20.'

Kate responded: 'He wishes!'

Kate and William also shared interesting facts about the proposal and their plans for the future during their heartwarming official engagement interview in 2010.

During the interview, Prince William revealed he proposed his future wife 'three weeks ago on holiday in Kenya.'

Kate Middleton and Prince William met at St Andrews and spent more time with each other had a good giggle, had lots of fun and than realised they shared the same interests. They married in 2011.

The Duchess celebrated her 37th birthday last Wednesday with her loving husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate was born to Carole and Michael Middleton at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on January 9, 1982.

In 2001, Kate enrolled at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and graduated with a 2:1 in History of Art in 2005.

Since becoming a royal, Kate Middleton has become patron of 17 charities and organisations and has focused her charity work on helping children have the best start in life, particularly around their mental health.