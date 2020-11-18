Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
Scott Disick hits the beach with new girlfriend to confirm he can't stay single

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Scott Disick, who split from Sofia Richie in August this year, has proved that he can't stay single for very long as he hit the beach with his new lovebird Amelia Hamlin.

37-year-old Scott and Amelia Hamlin, 19, who boast an 18-year age difference, appeared to confirm their budding romance during an impromptu beach trip on Monday in Malibu.

The two were first romantically linked on October as they hung out at Kendall's party to set tongues wagging.

Last week, the reality star and his new girlfriend stepped out for a date night at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito.

Their rumored romance comes nearly three months after Scott's split with 22-year-old model Sofia Richie after dating for 3 years.

Scott and Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares 3 kids, recently took a few trips together as the two were strictly co-parenting and having fun along with their children.

According to a media outlet , Disick had a brief stint in rehab earlier this year as he was dealing with some lingering emotional traumas including his parents' deaths.

On the other hand, his ex Sofia Richie seemed to return to life after her shocking split as she looked happier than ever while enjoying fun-filled moments with her closet friends and a bunch of animals during her 'dream day' she spent on a farm.

