Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to headline philanthropic venture on food security

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to provide school meals to kids in need around the world

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas want to give back to the world and help those in need. 

The couple has joined hands with the holiday campaign named Feed which will help bring awareness and money for hunger and food insecurity.

Taking to Instagram, Pee Cee shared, "@nickjonas and I are so honoured to be part of the ‘Feed’ holiday campaign this year. Our friend Lauren Bush Lauren’s incredible brand 'Feed' raises awareness and money for hunger and food insecurity."

She added, "With every purchase, Feed helps provide school meals to kids in need around the world.

"Their goal this year is to provide at least 300,000 school meals through this holiday campaign and it's amazing to see that they're already at the half way mark."

"You can make your gifts count this holiday season and help them reach their goal. They've got bags, jewelry, skincare products, artisan wares etc. Take a look at our picks by visiting the link in my bio," the starlet concluded.

Along with her informative post, Pee Cee had shared a couple of photos with Nick Jonas and her displaying Feed merchandise. 



More From Entertainment:

Gwen Stefani's massive engagement ring worth $500,000 blows up the internet

Gwen Stefani's massive engagement ring worth $500,000 blows up the internet
Meghan Markle shuddering with fear after Netflix deal blows up in her face

Meghan Markle shuddering with fear after Netflix deal blows up in her face
Selena Gomez touches upon how she sees no shame in seeking therapy

Selena Gomez touches upon how she sees no shame in seeking therapy
Lori Loughlin adjusting to life in jail after getting sentenced in college admissions scam

Lori Loughlin adjusting to life in jail after getting sentenced in college admissions scam
Why Princess Anne was bumped by Prince Andrew down the line of succession

Why Princess Anne was bumped by Prince Andrew down the line of succession
Megan Fox says loving Machine Gun Kelly is 'like being in love with a tsunami'

Megan Fox says loving Machine Gun Kelly is 'like being in love with a tsunami'
Massive uproar as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal infuriates royal fans

Massive uproar as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal infuriates royal fans

Harry and Meghan's royal titles row: Queen Elizabeth finds 'perfect solution' to end crisis

Harry and Meghan's royal titles row: Queen Elizabeth finds 'perfect solution' to end crisis

Scott Disick hits the beach with new girlfriend to confirm he can't stay single

Scott Disick hits the beach with new girlfriend to confirm he can't stay single
Ayeza Khan's new look perfectly narrates tale of eastern heritage

Ayeza Khan's new look perfectly narrates tale of eastern heritage
Britney Spears and boyfriend jet off to Hawaii for birthday celebration

Britney Spears and boyfriend jet off to Hawaii for birthday celebration
Kate Middleton shared interesting fact about her bedroom wall pictures

Kate Middleton shared interesting fact about her bedroom wall pictures

Latest

view all