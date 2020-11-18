Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to headline philanthropic venture on food security

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to provide school meals to kids in need around the world

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas want to give back to the world and help those in need.

The couple has joined hands with the holiday campaign named Feed which will help bring awareness and money for hunger and food insecurity.



Taking to Instagram, Pee Cee shared, "@nickjonas and I are so honoured to be part of the ‘Feed’ holiday campaign this year. Our friend Lauren Bush Lauren’s incredible brand 'Feed' raises awareness and money for hunger and food insecurity."

She added, "With every purchase, Feed helps provide school meals to kids in need around the world.

"Their goal this year is to provide at least 300,000 school meals through this holiday campaign and it's amazing to see that they're already at the half way mark."

"You can make your gifts count this holiday season and help them reach their goal. They've got bags, jewelry, skincare products, artisan wares etc. Take a look at our picks by visiting the link in my bio," the starlet concluded.

