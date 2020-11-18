Lori Loughlin adjusting to life in jail after getting sentenced in college admissions scam

Lori Loughlin not being treated by the guards any differently than other inmates

Lori Loughlin seems to be adapting well into her new surroundings after reporting to prison in college admissions scam.



A source close to the actress told PEOPLE that Loughlin is making changes to the way she sees everything right now.

"She has not had any specific problems," the source told the outlet. "No one has tried any [expletive] with her. No one is bullying her. The guards aren’t treating her any differently than other inmates."



Talking about the first time she arrived at the jail, the insider said, "She was a little weepy on her first night there.

"But she pulled herself together quickly. Now she’s resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high," they added.

Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were convicted in the college admissions scandal after they both plead guilty.

"I made an awful decision," she told the judge after she was sentenced. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass."