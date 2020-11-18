Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Lori Loughlin adjusting to life in jail after getting sentenced in college admissions scam

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Lori Loughlin not being treated by the guards any differently than other inmates

Lori Loughlin seems to be adapting well into her new surroundings after reporting to prison in college admissions scam.

A source close to the actress told PEOPLE that Loughlin is making changes to the way she sees everything right now. 

"She has not had any specific problems," the source told the outlet. "No one has tried any [expletive] with her. No one is bullying her. The guards aren’t treating her any differently than other inmates."

Talking about the first time she arrived at the jail, the insider said, "She was a little weepy on her first night there.

"But she pulled herself together quickly. Now she’s resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high," they added.

Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were convicted in the college admissions scandal after they both plead guilty.

"I made an awful decision," she told the judge after she was sentenced. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass."

More From Entertainment:

George Clooney gives a rare insight into his love life and how Amal ‘changed him’

George Clooney gives a rare insight into his love life and how Amal ‘changed him’
Gwen Stefani's massive engagement ring worth $500,000 blows up the internet

Gwen Stefani's massive engagement ring worth $500,000 blows up the internet
Meghan Markle shuddering with fear after Netflix deal blows up in her face

Meghan Markle shuddering with fear after Netflix deal blows up in her face
Selena Gomez touches upon how she sees no shame in seeking therapy

Selena Gomez touches upon how she sees no shame in seeking therapy
Why Princess Anne was bumped by Prince Andrew down the line of succession

Why Princess Anne was bumped by Prince Andrew down the line of succession
Megan Fox says loving Machine Gun Kelly is 'like being in love with a tsunami'

Megan Fox says loving Machine Gun Kelly is 'like being in love with a tsunami'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to headline philanthropic venture on food security

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to headline philanthropic venture on food security
Massive uproar as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal infuriates royal fans

Massive uproar as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal infuriates royal fans

Harry and Meghan's royal titles row: Queen Elizabeth finds 'perfect solution' to end crisis

Harry and Meghan's royal titles row: Queen Elizabeth finds 'perfect solution' to end crisis

Scott Disick hits the beach with new girlfriend to confirm he can't stay single

Scott Disick hits the beach with new girlfriend to confirm he can't stay single
Ayeza Khan's new look perfectly narrates tale of eastern heritage

Ayeza Khan's new look perfectly narrates tale of eastern heritage
Britney Spears and boyfriend jet off to Hawaii for birthday celebration

Britney Spears and boyfriend jet off to Hawaii for birthday celebration

Latest

view all