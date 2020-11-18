Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shuddering with fear after Netflix deal blows up in her face

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Meghan Markle desperate to earn lots of money and Netflix offered them something, says royal expert 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at a crossroads over their life-changing deal with Netflix deal, that they have been moved to give up. 

This is because the streaming giant has come under fire for its grotesque and cruel depiction of the senior royals in season four of The Crown.

Angered royal experts have warned Harry and Meghan against proceeding with their production deal with Netflix.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has warned that Netflix will want a "pint of blood" from the royal couple.

"I think Harry made a terrible error. I think the way that he has left the royal family, the way he did it, and he’s changed," she said on Good Morning Britain.

"He’s almost unrecognisable from Prince Harry I spent a lot of time with. But I think, you know, Meghan is desperate to earn lots of money and Netflix offered them something," Angela added.

"I think they’re being naive as they have been about lots of things in that they don’t realise that a big company like Netflix is going to want its pint of blood.

"They’re going to delve in and get a lot of information that will absolutely decry the royal family. I think the royal family does a lot of for us. Of course they’ve got a lot of faults, haven’t we all.

Slamming The Crown, Angela said, "I think the programme stinks actually. It’s spiteful, it just goes for people’s negative points rather than their positive ones. It is unbalanced.

"It’s like a golden apple that inside is rotten. It is very, very unfair to the royal family," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Gwen Stefani's massive engagement ring worth $500,000 blows up the internet

Gwen Stefani's massive engagement ring worth $500,000 blows up the internet
Selena Gomez touches upon how she sees no shame in seeking therapy

Selena Gomez touches upon how she sees no shame in seeking therapy
Lori Loughlin adjusting to life in jail after getting sentenced in college admissions scam

Lori Loughlin adjusting to life in jail after getting sentenced in college admissions scam
Why Princess Anne was bumped by Prince Andrew down the line of succession

Why Princess Anne was bumped by Prince Andrew down the line of succession
Megan Fox says loving Machine Gun Kelly is 'like being in love with a tsunami'

Megan Fox says loving Machine Gun Kelly is 'like being in love with a tsunami'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to headline philanthropic venture on food security

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to headline philanthropic venture on food security
Massive uproar as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal infuriates royal fans

Massive uproar as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal infuriates royal fans

Harry and Meghan's royal titles row: Queen Elizabeth finds 'perfect solution' to end crisis

Harry and Meghan's royal titles row: Queen Elizabeth finds 'perfect solution' to end crisis

Scott Disick hits the beach with new girlfriend to confirm he can't stay single

Scott Disick hits the beach with new girlfriend to confirm he can't stay single
Ayeza Khan's new look perfectly narrates tale of eastern heritage

Ayeza Khan's new look perfectly narrates tale of eastern heritage
Britney Spears and boyfriend jet off to Hawaii for birthday celebration

Britney Spears and boyfriend jet off to Hawaii for birthday celebration
Kate Middleton shared interesting fact about her bedroom wall pictures

Kate Middleton shared interesting fact about her bedroom wall pictures

Latest

view all