Bollywood
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
Itziar Ituño of ‘Money Heist’ nails Salman Khan’s ‘Chunari Chunari’

Itziar Ituño of Money Heist fame took Bollywood fans by surprise after her rendition of Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen’s song went viral on social media.

The Spanish actor, 46, has now gotten a nod of approval from Sen for her cover of the Biwi No 1 song from the 90s.

Turning to Twitter, Sen reacted to the widely-shared cover, saying: “Yeh baat!!!”

Ituño admitted that she was big fan of Bollywood dance during an interview with News18.

The actor plays the role of Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon in the hit Netflix original series.  

