Bollywood
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
Taapsee Pannu opens up about being called a ‘bad luck charm’ in Bollywood

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

'I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough,' said Taapee Pannu

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu has always been one of the most vocal stars in the industry when it comes to pointing out unjust practices.

The Thappad star came forth to talk about the misogyny she faced on the sets of her films and how she was labelled a ‘bad luck charm.’

“I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough. I’ve been replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I should change it,” Taapsee told Filmfare in an interview.

“When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero’s previous film didn’t work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget. There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene,” she continued.

“These are the things that have happened in front of me, I don’t know what’s happened behind my back,” she added.

“I decided that from now on, I will only take up films that will make me genuinely happy to go to work. People advised me against it because there might be a point of no return.”

“Whenever a girl has tried to do women-driven films there’s a tag that’s attached to her and male stars are then hesitant to take her as their leading lady. It might be a little harder, longer journey but it’s going to be one that I’m going to enjoy each day. It has worked out till now,” she said. 

