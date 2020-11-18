Babar Azam rules PSL 2020

Babar Azam posing with PSL trophies. Coustesy Karachi KIngs

KARACHI: Star batsman Babar Azam bagged the most coveted prize of “Player of the Tournament” as he smashed an unbeaten 49-ball 63 to steer Karachi Kings to their maiden Pakistan Super League title with a five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

The all-format Pakistan captain was also awarded the “Man of the Match Award” for his match-winning performance in the final.

He recorded his fifth half-century of the 2020 edition, which was studded with seven fours, as Kings chased down the 135-run target with eight balls to spare. This was his 46th half-century in the format.

Babar finished as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 473 runs at an impressive average of 59.12 and a strike rate of 124.14. He bagged the coveted HBL PSL 2020 Player of the Tournament award and Best Batsman of the Tournament award.

