Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Winter is coming: Karachi wakes up to coldest morning of the month

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

A Reuters file image of Karachi skyline. 

With chilly Siberian winds taking over, Karachiites woke up to the coldest morning of the month as the temperature hit 14.5°C early Wednesday.

According to the weather advisory issued by ACCU Weather, the city will see a high of 29°C and the lowest temperature at 15°C with 13% cloud cover during the day while humidity will remain at 40%. 

The weather outlook issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts dry weather with cool night and hazy/ misty mornings likely to prevail over Sindh in the month of November. 

Every year, incoming cold and dry Siberian winds bring brief cold spells to the region, dropping the temperatures as low as 10°C.

The month of November in Karachi typically has warm days and cool nights. A gradual decrease in temperature is usually witnessed during the last weeks of the months as winter begins. It is one of the driest month of the year for the city.

More From Pakistan:

Sarghoda man arrested for rape, murder of nine-year-old girl

Sarghoda man arrested for rape, murder of nine-year-old girl
PM Imran Khan to arrive in Kabul tomorrow, confirms Pakistani envoy

PM Imran Khan to arrive in Kabul tomorrow, confirms Pakistani envoy
Wasim Akram is now a two-time PSL, IPL winner

Wasim Akram is now a two-time PSL, IPL winner
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18
IMF mission likely to visit Pakistan to discuss tax reforms, power sector

IMF mission likely to visit Pakistan to discuss tax reforms, power sector
NA panel clears CPEC Authority Bill 2020 despite opposition

NA panel clears CPEC Authority Bill 2020 despite opposition
Lahore traffic police fines man for riding motorcycle with nine children

Lahore traffic police fines man for riding motorcycle with nine children
PML-N denied permission for Mansehra rally due to coronavirus

PML-N denied permission for Mansehra rally due to coronavirus
PTI leader's appointment for Punjab women authority revoked after controversy

PTI leader's appointment for Punjab women authority revoked after controversy
Five top reactions that everyone felt as Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars

Five top reactions that everyone felt as Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars
Efforts to foment unrest in Balochistan will not be allowed to succeed, vows Gen Bajwa

Efforts to foment unrest in Balochistan will not be allowed to succeed, vows Gen Bajwa
Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi as passenger from Saudi Arabia dies

Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi as passenger from Saudi Arabia dies

Latest

view all