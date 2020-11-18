Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
Hailey Baldwin quashes claims of her dating Bieber while he was with Selena Gomez

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Fashion icon Hailey Baldwin has faced the wrath of the public over her relationship with singer Justin Bieber which many claimed has started during the time he was with Selena Gomez.

However, the model has stepped forth to set the record straight about her and the Sorry crooner’s relationship timeline, claiming he had been single for a while after the two hit it off.

During a chat on Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast, Baldwin said: “People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together.”

"Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out.”

Fans of Bieber and Gomez may recall the string of relationships the former had gotten into after breaking up temporarily with his on-and-off girlfriend.

Many had attacked Baldwin and Bieber over speculations that the two were together while he was still in a relationship with Gomez.

