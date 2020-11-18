Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
Sarwat Gilani celebrates the 2020 Special Olympics Pakistan with 'joyful' excitement

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Sarwat Gilani celebrates the 2020 Special Olympics Pakistan with ‘joyful' excitement

Pakistani beauty Sarwat Gilani recently took to social media to highlight her ‘joyous’ support towards the 2020 Pakistan Special Olympics and left her fan base gushing in the process.

The post in question was uploaded to Instagram only a couple of hours ago, and it features the Pakistani star standing in the middle of what appears to be a bike race.

Her look encompassed a green Pakistan tee-shirt that she tucked into her black skinny jeans. On her side were two bags; a multi-colored cross body and a black structured bag that dangled from her right shoulder.

Her arms were stretched out with peace signs on either side and the actress had on the biggest, brightest grin to go along with her patriotic look.

Her caption was the icing on the cake for it explained her excitement all too well. It read, “The joy of being with my Special Olympics Pakistan Athletes! #specialolymicspakistan #faysalislami #choosetoinclude #inclusivesociety”

