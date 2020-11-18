Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Fact check: Balochistan govt has not imposed coronavirus lockdown

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

The fake notification circulating in media groups, according to Shahwani. — Twitter

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said Wednesday that a fake notification had been making rounds in media groups regarding the provincial government imposing a lockdown.

The notification had mentioned that a broad-based smart lockdown would be imposed in the province and that commercial activities would come to a halt at 10pm.

Read more: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18

Confirming that the notification was fake, Shahwani, in a tweet, said: "The Balochistan government has not made any decision to impose a lockdown."

"The notification circulating in media groups are fake," the spokesperson added.

The development comes a day after Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind had said that the provincial government has decided to begin the winter vacations in educational institutions before the scheduled time in view of the second wave of the COVID-19.

The provincial education minister announced that winter vacations will commence from December 1.

Pakistan reports 33 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours; Govt defers decision on restrictions

“The new education year will begin from March after three-month vacations across the province,” he said.

Balochistan recorded 156 cases in the last 24 hours, with the total cases mounting up to 16,529. 

More From Pakistan:

Karachi Circular Railway faces setback over failure to clear 14km track

Karachi Circular Railway faces setback over failure to clear 14km track
Pakistan and India to witness prolonged, harsh winter this year, experts say

Pakistan and India to witness prolonged, harsh winter this year, experts say
Shibli Faraz says Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PDM 'have lost their sanity'

Shibli Faraz says Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PDM 'have lost their sanity'
KU awards 42 PhD, 32 MPhil, degrees in various disciplines

KU awards 42 PhD, 32 MPhil, degrees in various disciplines
8 killed, at least 20 injured as roof collapses during a wedding in Parachinar

8 killed, at least 20 injured as roof collapses during a wedding in Parachinar
Maryam in Mansehra: 'Man incapable of running union council tasked with running country'

Maryam in Mansehra: 'Man incapable of running union council tasked with running country'
You have to run a city like a country for its success, says PM Imran Khan

You have to run a city like a country for its success, says PM Imran Khan
PMC's 'important' announcement regarding recognition of foreign colleges

PMC's 'important' announcement regarding recognition of foreign colleges
Air quality in Pakistan and India worsening every day, experts warn

Air quality in Pakistan and India worsening every day, experts warn
PM Imran Khan arrives in Faisalabad on day-long visit

PM Imran Khan arrives in Faisalabad on day-long visit
Pakistan Army ready to enhance defence, security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces: COAS Bajwa

Pakistan Army ready to enhance defence, security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces: COAS Bajwa

Latest

view all