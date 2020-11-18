Shibli Faraz says Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PDM 'have lost their sanity'

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Wednesday JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman "has lost his sanity" in a jibe at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), of which the JUI-F chief is the leader.



Criticising the PDM, as well as statements by the Opposition parties' leaders and their reaction to the Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 results, Shibli Faraz said their "conflicting statements and viewpoints" were "only natural because — as we said earlier — it's a collection that neither has any unanimity nor any agreement and they do have any programme either".

"Their comments, considering the time and situation, only shows that they have lost their sanity," the minister said.

Turning his attention to Fazlur Rehman, Faraz slammed the JUI-F chief over his demands and recommendations about Islamic laws included in the PDM's list.

"So I wish to ask him: Given that he is a gatekeeper of Islam, engages in politicking using Islam, and does business under the pretence of politics, the statement he made about Shabbar Zaidi [former FBR head] — one that had no head or tail — was a lie that does not suit any religious leader.

"[It was] a statement that Shabbar Zaidi not only strongly rebuked but even went on to say that if there was an honest leader in Pakistan because of whom this country could progress, it is Imran Khan.

"Now, it would have made sense for him to apologise, but, oh well, there's no decency in him to apologise for his remarks," he mentioned.

Shibli Faraz further lambasted the PDM and its events in Gilgit Baltistan, saying the JUI-F chief was expressing his views on the region and its election results but had neither the political identity nor the political presence there.

"I wish to comment on the rallies they are holding. Fazlur Rehman is the leader of this group; he expresses his viewpoints on Gilgit Baltistan but did not win a single seat," the minister remarked.

"He has no political identity or presence there but he is openly expressing his thoughts about the Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020.

"And [about the PDM's] Peshawar rally, I'll quote a hadees. A religious scholar — and especially Fazlur Rehman who is leading this PDM — who, with respect to religion, knows more about what it says about the [coronavirus] pandemic than I do, but it's sad to see that the knowledge that God has granted him and if he, despite that, goes against it, then in my opinion, an average Muslim like myself, cannot even dare knowingly ignore what our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) termed was impermissible in his ahadees.

"Hazrat Saad (R.A.) narrated that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: 'When you hear that a plague is in a land, do not enter it and if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place," the federal minister said.

"Now, this coronavirus pandemic, which is a serious issue, is not a political matter. It is one that has entangled the entire world in its grip. Everyone knows about the second wave in Pakistan, which has caused more deaths, the pandemic's growth rate is 7.5%, and people are getting admitted to hospitals, but you — despite being a religious scholar and advising people to follow this hadees — have to stage your political dramas.

Shibli Faraz said the PTI government did not care about the rallies because they were part of democratic activities, even though they did not make a difference. However, he urged the PDM to think of the poor, common people, who came from various native areas to participate in the rallies and returned to those some areas — hinting at the spread of the coronavirus.

"Our religion is one that has in all of its teachings — and the teachings of our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) — given us a light to follow on the path to righteousness. Religious leaders are supposed to ensure that people follow this path, rather than go against those teachings," he added.

The PTI-led government of Pakistan had postponed all of its rallies — "and you know how successful our rallies are; called and organised by only one party, not 10" — of which, the first was planned in Rashakai, said Faraz.

The minister advised the Opposition parties and others not to engage in activities that could hurt the livelihood of Pakistani citizens.

"Pakistan's economy successfully weathered through the first wave [of the coronavirus]. We did not bear that significant a brunt that many other countries — especially our neighbouring nations — did. So, it is not okay to participate in activities that restrict the environment to conduct business and economic activities [because] we want lives and livelihoods to remain safe.



He slammed the "stupidities they are perpetrating", terming the PDM's rallies "irresponsible actions, which the people of Pakistan condemn".

"Despite being aware that they do not heed anyone and their issues are not political but business-oriented, we want everyone to follow the precautions against the coronavirus, the protection against which is only through preventive measures," Faraz noted.

The minister went on to lambaste the Opposition parties further by discussing the recent Gilgit-Baltistan and General elections 2018.

"You were rejected by the people of Pakistan in 2018 and then again — brutally — in Gilgit Baltistan. You're the rejected people.

"On what basis do you hold rallies the next day and refuse to accept the results. Who are you to claim you reject the results? What even is your importance?

"Your importance is that you're wanted to the [system of] law. You're not a common political leader but you are accused of serious crimes. You stole from Pakistan's treasury, future, and public institutions.

"We used to hear this example in our youth that 'ulta chor kotwal ko dante' [the pot calling the kettle black] that we had to see this time as well where those, who are accused of theft, have cases against them, and whose estates have been [revealed to be] in foreign countries, they dare scold us?

"This is not possible. The bull-headedness you're exhibiting has no precedent in our political past," Faraz remarked, noting that all of the Opposition parties' speeches in the Pakistan Democratic Movement rallies revolved around their families and businesses.

"The people of Pakistan have thrown your politics, viewpoints, and stances into the trash can. If you have any self-respect left — which, in my opinion, you don't and you never even deserved this election — [know that] your poisonous speeches wherein you defend your personal and familial interests and the dramas you stage are not acceptable at all," he said.



Shibli Faraz then spoke of Pakistan's economy, saying it was "standing on its own two feet" and that the "economic indicators — thanks to God and our government's great strategy — were improving".

"We have made quite a lot of progress," he observed, adding that it was important considering that the PTI government had to "face the coronavirus pandemic and inherited an ailing government".