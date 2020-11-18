Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan and India to witness prolonged, harsh winter this year, experts say

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Representational image of man covering his face with his shawl to keep himself warm. Photo: File

Pakistan and India are likely to witness a prolonged winter this year, global environmental experts have predicted.

According to the Indian meteorology and climate change organisation Skymet Weather's vice-president Mahesh Palawat, winter in Punjab, Northern Sindh, and Northern Balochistan may be longer and more severe this year. 

He said that historically, winter during the La Niña years are harsher and longer in duration, adding that a similar situation was witnessed in 2011 and 2012. 

La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. Typically, La Niña events occur every three to five years or so, but on occasion can occur over successive years.

"The recent Western Disturbance, which refers to an extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region and bringing sudden winter rain to the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent, was the first of this season. We are likely to experience more such winter rains in the coming days," Palawat said.

He added that the Western Disturbance in mountainous regions will lead to heavy snowfall.

