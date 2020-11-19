Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle confesses she leaked private information to 'Finding Freedom' authors

Court documents show Meghan Markle let vital information pass on to the writers of the tell-all book

Meghan Markle has confirmed that she let her friends pass on vital information to the writers of Finding Freedom in a shocking revelation. 

As reported by The Telegraph, the Duchess of Sussex spilled inside details about how she was treated withing the royal fold to the writers of the tell-all biography, Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie.

She made sure her side of the story was included about the feud against her father Thomas Markle.

To do so, she got in touch with the authors to avoid just the inclusion of he father's side of the story.

According to documents lodged with the High Court, Markle revealed that she was worried “her father’s narrative” about her — including that she had allegedly abandoned him— might be included in the book.

Markle then passed on her own information to a source so “the true position…could be communicated to the authors to prevent any further misrepresentation,” the Telegraph reported.

The Duchess's reps had earier maintained that Markle and Prince Harry did not contribute to the book in any way.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom,” a rep for the couple told Page Six. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

