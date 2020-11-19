Can't connect right now! retry
Naya Rivera's son seeks jury trial over her wrongful death via father Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera's four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, is suing the County of Ventura, United Water Conservation District and Parks and Recreation Management for the actress's wrongful death, via his father Ryan. 

On Tuesday, the toddler insisted two causes of action of Naya's death including wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

As claimed by court documents obtained by E! News, "Josey has suffered substantial economic and noneconomic damages as a result of Naya's death."

For the second cause of action, the lawsuit insists Josey suffered "serious emotional distress" as a result of witnessing his mother drown in front of his eyes.

The lawsuit has been filed "recover the loss or damage that Naya sustained or incurred before death, including any penalties or punitive exemplary damages that Naya would have been entitled to had she lived."

The late actress's family lawyers are thus seeking jury trial as well as "actual, compensatory, consequential and punitive damages in amounts to be fixed at trial," "reasonable attorneys' fees and costs as available by law," "pre-judgment and post-judgment interest," and any "further relief as the Court deems appropriate."

