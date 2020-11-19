Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 19 2020
Prince Charles’ succession cannot be trampled, says royal expert

Prince Charles' succession is something that even Queen Elizabeth cannot prevent from happening. 

This means that the Prince of Wales will become the King of Britain by hook or crook ultimately, royal expert Lady Colin Campbell believes.

Shedding further light on his line of succession, the expert, who has written books on Diana, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said, "Prince Charles’ succession cannot be trampled. No stepping aside. Right of succession is automatic, not elective. Prince of Wales is the heir. If he’s dead, it goes to William."

Talking about Camilla Parker in the role of a queen, Campbell added, "Camilla’s shown grace under pressure. Tactical at the time they married, her title was to be princess consort. She’d be perfect as queen. Loyal, loving to him, she wanted the man, not the position. Diana even said she expected Charles to be with Camilla."

The royal biographer then went on to slam The Crown's ghastly depiction of the monarchy.

“The Crown is rubbish saying on Diana and Charles’ early Australia trip he was furious and jealous of her attention. No. She couldn’t handle it. He was concerned she’d throw up. Knowing she’s disturbed and had difficulty with the pressure, the queen even asked them to lay off Diana, who was only 21.

“Projecting the palace as heartless, cruel, The Crown distorts things. Success requires sacrifice. Professionalism is abnegation. Nonindulgence. Everyone successful learns to keep emotions in check. That’s the duty of the royals," she further said.

