Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana confessed her popularity ruined relationship with Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

An abundance of new astounding revelations were made regarding Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s stormy marriage through the new season of The Crown

One takeaway from the Netflix original had been the Prince of Wales’ uneasy feelings toward his wife’s surging popularity while his prominence took a backseat.

Looking back at the late royal’s actual take on her husband’s feelings about her taking away the spotlight from him, Diana admitted that the public's admiration for her, had been one of the main causes of their crumbling marriage.

In the explosive and infamous Panorama interview with BBC’s Martin Bashir, Diana had confessed: "The pressure on us both as a couple with the media was phenomenal, and misunderstood by a great many people.”

"We'd be going round Australia, for instance, and all you could hear was, 'Oh, she's on the other side’,” she said explaining how Charles being on their side would be a cause of disappointment for the frenzied crowds.

"They weren't on the right side to wave at me or to touch me,” she said.

"Now, if you're a man like my husband, a proud man, you mind about that if you hear it every day for four weeks. And you feel low about it, instead of feeling happy and sharing it," she continued.

Bashir asked Diana: "So they were expressing a preference even then for you rather than your husband?"

"Yes—which I felt very uncomfortable with, and I felt it was unfair, because I wanted to share,” she responded.

“With the media attention came a lot of jealousy; a great deal of complicated situations arose because of that,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s abdication rumours quashed: ‘She will reign until her death’

Queen Elizabeth’s abdication rumours quashed: ‘She will reign until her death’
'Kate Middleton upped her style game to give Meghan Markle some competition'

'Kate Middleton upped her style game to give Meghan Markle some competition'
Demi Lovato debuts a short blonde pixie cut: ‘I did a thing’

Demi Lovato debuts a short blonde pixie cut: ‘I did a thing’
Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to end before the storyline reaches him

Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to end before the storyline reaches him
Lana Del Rey finally claps back against the mesh mask criticism

Lana Del Rey finally claps back against the mesh mask criticism
Mariah Carey to host a holiday special with Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg

Mariah Carey to host a holiday special with Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg
Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ heading to theaters on Christmas

Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ heading to theaters on Christmas
Matthew McConaughey weighs in possibility of stepping into politics

Matthew McConaughey weighs in possibility of stepping into politics

Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles ‘deeply hurt’ by ‘The Crown’

Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles ‘deeply hurt’ by ‘The Crown’
‘Schitt’s Creek’ movie on the cards? Here’s what Dan Levy has to say

‘Schitt’s Creek’ movie on the cards? Here’s what Dan Levy has to say
Brad Pitt hands out groceries to low-income families in LA

Brad Pitt hands out groceries to low-income families in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal feud intensifies after Remembrance row

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal feud intensifies after Remembrance row

Latest

view all