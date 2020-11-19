Princess Diana confessed her popularity ruined relationship with Prince Charles

An abundance of new astounding revelations were made regarding Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s stormy marriage through the new season of The Crown.

One takeaway from the Netflix original had been the Prince of Wales’ uneasy feelings toward his wife’s surging popularity while his prominence took a backseat.

Looking back at the late royal’s actual take on her husband’s feelings about her taking away the spotlight from him, Diana admitted that the public's admiration for her, had been one of the main causes of their crumbling marriage.

In the explosive and infamous Panorama interview with BBC’s Martin Bashir, Diana had confessed: "The pressure on us both as a couple with the media was phenomenal, and misunderstood by a great many people.”

"We'd be going round Australia, for instance, and all you could hear was, 'Oh, she's on the other side’,” she said explaining how Charles being on their side would be a cause of disappointment for the frenzied crowds.

"They weren't on the right side to wave at me or to touch me,” she said.

"Now, if you're a man like my husband, a proud man, you mind about that if you hear it every day for four weeks. And you feel low about it, instead of feeling happy and sharing it," she continued.

Bashir asked Diana: "So they were expressing a preference even then for you rather than your husband?"

"Yes—which I felt very uncomfortable with, and I felt it was unfair, because I wanted to share,” she responded.

“With the media attention came a lot of jealousy; a great deal of complicated situations arose because of that,” she added.