Mariah Carey to host a holiday special with Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg

Much to the excitement of fans across the globe, Mariah Carey has been working on a holiday special that is set to air on Christmas day.

Carey discussed her plans for ther new single, as well as her upcoming memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

There, she detailed dates and added that the the six-hour Holiday Hits radio special on Apple Music Hits will air on December 25th.

For the unversed, the special will center around a Santa’s helper theme and will feature Carey helping out Mr Clause solve a last-minute “holiday cheer crisis” over on the North Pole.

The entire show will feature a number of artists as well, from Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, Jermaine Dupri, Billy Eichner, Jennifer Hudson, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harri.

Check it out below:



