Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato debuts a short blonde pixie cut: ‘I did a thing’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Demi Lovato debuts a short blonde pixie cut: ‘I did a thing’

After undergoing a shocking split from her ex Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato has come out looking like a brand new woman, quite literally.

From her previous long thick luscious locks, the singer decided to go lighter, and thus jumped the blonde bandwagon.

The cut in question features a short buzz along the back of her head with light blonde highlights cascading across the entirety of the back of her head.

While the hair on its own was a main focal point in the shot, what tied the entire look together, in the eyes of her audience was her femme fatale aura and getup.

Check it out below:





More From Entertainment:

BTS curated a new concept of K-Pop via ‘Map of the World’ release

BTS curated a new concept of K-Pop via ‘Map of the World’ release
Queen Elizabeth’s abdication rumours quashed: ‘She will reign until her death’

Queen Elizabeth’s abdication rumours quashed: ‘She will reign until her death’
'Kate Middleton upped her style game to give Meghan Markle some competition'

'Kate Middleton upped her style game to give Meghan Markle some competition'
Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to end before the storyline reaches him

Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to end before the storyline reaches him
Lana Del Rey finally claps back against the mesh mask criticism

Lana Del Rey finally claps back against the mesh mask criticism
Mariah Carey to host a holiday special with Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg

Mariah Carey to host a holiday special with Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg
Princess Diana confessed her popularity ruined relationship with Prince Charles

Princess Diana confessed her popularity ruined relationship with Prince Charles
Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ heading to theaters on Christmas

Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ heading to theaters on Christmas
Matthew McConaughey weighs in possibility of stepping into politics

Matthew McConaughey weighs in possibility of stepping into politics

Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles ‘deeply hurt’ by ‘The Crown’

Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles ‘deeply hurt’ by ‘The Crown’
‘Schitt’s Creek’ movie on the cards? Here’s what Dan Levy has to say

‘Schitt’s Creek’ movie on the cards? Here’s what Dan Levy has to say
Brad Pitt hands out groceries to low-income families in LA

Brad Pitt hands out groceries to low-income families in LA

Latest

view all