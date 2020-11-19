Demi Lovato debuts a short blonde pixie cut: ‘I did a thing’

After undergoing a shocking split from her ex Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato has come out looking like a brand new woman, quite literally.

From her previous long thick luscious locks, the singer decided to go lighter, and thus jumped the blonde bandwagon.

The cut in question features a short buzz along the back of her head with light blonde highlights cascading across the entirety of the back of her head.

While the hair on its own was a main focal point in the shot, what tied the entire look together, in the eyes of her audience was her femme fatale aura and getup.

Check it out below:















