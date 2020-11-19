Prince Harry’s unbearable ‘military sacrifice: ’nothing prepares you’

Prince Harry’s past service for the British royal army is one of his most precious accomplishments and during a recent festival, the royal touched upon his time with great nostalgia.

The prince opened up about his personal struggles during his appearance on Bob Woodruff’s Stand Up For Heroes benefit festival. For the unversed, the festival is a brainchild of ABC News correspondent Bob Woodrull, who was injured during active combat in Iraq back in 2006.



Prince Harry utilized his time on that stage to touch upon the military experiences that “changed my life forever and for the better.”

According to a report by Express UK, he was quoted saying, "It changed how I viewed sacrifice and service. I was born into a line of duty, but it was during my decade in the army that I committed to a life of service. My experience in the military made me who I am today - and it also connected me with some of the strongest, funniest, and most memorable people I've ever met. Once we join this team, we are always part of this team. Once we've served, we are always serving, and proudly so."

The prince even slipped in a warning during his address and explained how "nothing can truly prepare you" for life inside the military until the person starts living it out, first hand.



The Duke even elaborated upon his personal thoughts on military service, during the course of the event and was quoted saying, "As far as I see it, service is what happens in the quiet and in the chaos. It's what happens when people aren't looking and it's how we take care of each other every single day."

At the end of the day the only thing on Prince Harry’s mind was that "I wanted to honour the legacy of these men and women who have given up so much. From time with family to birthdays missed and even births missed; some lost their limbs and others lost their lives.”