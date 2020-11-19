Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle accused of harboring ‘jealousy’ towards royal family: report

In light of Megxit, and the cold shoulder Meghan Markle has been giving the royal family, an expert has come forward to accuse the Duchess of harboring jealous ideations against the royal fold.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Angela Levin, during one of her recent interviews with TalkRadio. During this, she revealed the extent of the allegedly brewing jealousy between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal fold.

Ms Levin explained how, according to her past observations, Meghan Markle would often find herself jealous of other royal family members and would start wishing for triumph with her personal shows of “one-upmanship.”

"I just think that you can have loads of people telling you something but if you haven't got a gut instinct you are at a huge disadvantage and I think that is a problem.

"I also think Meghan is based on one-upmanship and winning and jealousy of other people having something and she has to triumph over that."

That is not to say that Ms Levin only has a bad view of Meghan Markle, "Meghan has got many talents, she is a very bright woman and she speaks well.”

She concluded by saying, “But she has got a wish for being the number one in every possible area. She messes up because she doesn't understand the rest of us and what we think. Meghan has still got her gang of people who think she is wonderful but I think they are getting smaller and smaller and younger and younger."

