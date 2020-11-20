'The Crown' row: Emma Corrin to reprise Princess Diana's role in season 5

Emma Corrin has been exceptional as Princess Diana in 'The Crown,' says a source

The Crown is not taking Emma Corrin off the series just about now, no matter how much her portrayal of Princess Diana might have angered the royals.

Corrin is making a comeback in season 5 of the show, mainly through flashbacks, after being replaced by actress Elizabeth Debicki.



According to a source cited by The Sun, "Under normal circumstances, The Crown’s rule is that the entire cast changes after every two series, but Emma has been exceptional as Di."

"So although Elizabeth will take over the role, they’re looking at ways that her predecessor can appear, albeit in flashbacks to her younger years," the insider added.

The outlet adds such returns have been done before despite the casts being swapped out.

As for Queen Elizabeth, show creator Peter Morgan plans on bringing back Olivia Colman in the next season too.

"I don’t want to say anything yet, but I’m toying with a couple of ideas… I’ll see what I can do," Morgan told Radio Times.