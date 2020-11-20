Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 20 2020
Prince Harry joins big names in entertainment during TV appearance

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Prince Harry attended an event  in support of military personnel and veterans on a TV channel on Wednesday night.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about how his 10 years in the British army shaped his life as he appeared on ABC  the 14th Annual Stand Up.

The prince said it "made me who I am today." He added, "Once we join this team, we are always part of this team," he said while speaking from his home. 

"Once we've served, we are always serving, and proudly so," adding that  his military experiences "changed my life forever and for the better."

"It changed how I viewed sacrifice and service. I was born into a life of duty, but it was during my decade in the army that I committed to a life of service," he sad.

According to People,Prince Harry was joined big names in the entertainment industry such musicians Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Cow and Brad Paisley.

 Prince Harry is living in the United States along with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

 

