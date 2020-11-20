Prince William addresses Panorama 'BBC' probe: ‘It’s a step’

Prince William recently shocked royal fans by releasing a personal statement regarding Princess Diana’s Panorama interview probe.

The statement was released on Twitter by royal author and correspondent Omid Scobie. It read, “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction.”

Furthermore, “It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

For the unversed, currently, “The BBC have appointed former judge and barrister Lord Dyson to lead an independent investigation to ‘get to the truth’ about how the network and journalist Martin Bashir got their 1995 Panorama interview with Princess Diana.”



