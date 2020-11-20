Can't connect right now! retry
Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes release hit new track ‘Monster’

Pop stars Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes left fans emotional with their newly released track Monster.

The song in question is a raw admission of the duo's inner demons and the labels of society.

The song not only details both their highs in the music industry but even touches on their fall from grace.

In Justin’s portion of the song, he could be heard belting, "I was 15 when the world put me on a pedestal. I had big dreams of doing shows and making memories. Made some bad moves trying to act cool, upset by their jealousy.

“Lifting me up, lifting me up, yeah and tearing me down, tearing me down, down, down, Take responsibility for everything I’ve done, holding it against me like you’re the holy one."

Check it out below:


