Friday Nov 20 2020
Kourtney Kardashian 'not ok' after Scott Disick's beach date with Amelia Hamlin

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to be in trouble after her children's father Scott Disick enjoyed beach date with new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

Scott Disick, who fueled more romance rumors with Amelia Hamlin after they were spotted getting cozy on a beach date, seemingly hurt his ex Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian shared new pics of herself with a caption: 'not ok'. She  appears topless in some of the photos.

The reality star teased her fans as she captioned the post: 'not ok' after chic appearance of Scott Disick with 19-year-old model.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's post comes as her ex Scott Disick flaunted his new relationship with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin during a beach date

In a series of photos, the mom-of-three can be seen topless in a black outfit and matching skirt with a high slit that showed off her thigh.

Kourtney, 41, dated Scott on and off beginning in 2006 until their final split in 2015. They share three kids: Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five.

Scott and Amelia made their debut as a couple when they attended Kendall Jenner's bash together.

Scott Disick's new relationship with Amelia Hamlin will likely disappoint his and Kourtney Kardashian's fans, as many have noticed he's become closer with Kourtney in recent months.

