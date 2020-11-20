Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William harbored ‘competitive’ fears against Prince Harry: report

A royal expert believes Prince William was always competitive with Prince Harry and being the next heir, he knew he was number one in the “royal pecking order,” from the start.

Prince William reportedly harbored a “competitive” streak against Prince Harry and being first in the “royal pecking order” always got away with it.

This claim has been brought forward by royal biographer Robert Jobson. He told Express UK, “William may be Charles’ heir but he’s extremely competitive with members of his family when it comes to media coverage — although he gives the impression it doesn’t concern him. In reality, it does.”

Mr. Jobson used Prince William’s decision to debut his buzz cut on the same day as Prince Harry’s visit to Cardiff, in 2018, as an example.

He explained, “As far as William is concerned, Harry is aware that his brother is Number One in the royal pecking order. As a result, Harry was not the only royal prince featured in the following day’s papers.”

