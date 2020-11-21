Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 21 2020
Why Kapil Dev was ‘scared’ about Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ being made

Kapil Dev wasn’t too happy about the Ranveer Singh-starrer being made initially

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh will be honouring former Indian cricket champ Kapil Dev by playing him in the upcoming film, 83.

And while the film is a tribute to the cricket legend and to the Indian cricket team’s World Cup win in 1983, Dev wasn’t too happy about the film being made initially.

During an interview with IANS, Dev spoke about Singh portraying him on silver screens, saying: "I was a little scared. I thought he is an actor. You are copying somebody of sports and athleticism. Does he have that much?”

“But, when I spent time with him, I was amazed how much time he spent. Last summer in June and July, he spent around eight hours on the cricket ground and I used to get scared,” he went on to say.

“I would say he is not 20 years old, he should not get injured. I was worried about that. I think that's where the artiste and the actor comes out. They know what to do and how to do it,” he continued.

