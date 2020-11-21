Nicki Minaj announces ‘unfiltered’ docuseries plans: ‘It’s coming’

Nicki Minaj’s plans to release an ‘unflitered’ docu-series on her life has left fans gushing and many cant contain their excitement over the rapper’s return to the spotlight.

The singer announced the news over on Instagram via a video this Friday and was quoted saying, "I’m very excited to finally share with you guys that my docuseries is coming to HBO Max! It's going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey and I can't wait to share it with you."

Check it out below:

What has fans even more hyped up than usual, regarding this upcoming release is the fact that Minaj only recently welcomed her baby boy and the idea of witnessing “a raw unfiltered look at my personal life” has raised the hopes of her fans across the globe.

