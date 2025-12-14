Late star Peter Greene's last words revealed after mysterious death

'Pulp Fiction' star Peter Greene passed away at the age of 60

Peter Greene was found dead in his apartment in New York City under strange circumstances, with blood everywhere, but his last conversation reportedly gave no signs of the tragic event.

After Greene, 60, was pronounced dead on Friday, his manager Gregg Edwards shared that he had talked to him on Wednesday for the last time.

Edwards shared that the Pulp Fiction star was scheduled for surgery to remove a benign tumour on Friday, the day his body was discovered later.

Describing the call as a “totally normal conversation,” the manager told The Post that the now-late star “sounded okay.”

“He was a little nervous about the operation going in, but he said it wasn’t super serious,” he added, sharing that the actor had to film the movie Mascots in the coming days.

Edwards continued to share that The Mask actor talked about the surgery and wished him well, as he wished him well too.

Greene’s body was discovered after a neighbour requested a wellness check due to constant Christmas music blasting through his home, and a locksmith unlocked the door to find the actor lying face down in a pool of blood.

While the autopsy is due to determine the cause of death, a strange note was found near the body which read, “I’m still a Westie,” allegedly referring to an Irish-American gang from the 70s.

The note remains a mystery for now, while the investigation continues.