Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Web Desk

After quitting Bollywood, Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas in low-key ceremony

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

After quitting Bollywood, Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas in low-key ceremony

Former Indian actor Sana Khan tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony, only weeks after she announced her exit from Bollywood.

The Bigg Boss star was dressed in all white as she exchanged vows with her groom, a Gujrat-based man named Mufti Anas.

The new bride was a sight for sore eyes as she radiated in her white gown next to her husband as they cut a cake which had the words “Nikaah Mubarak” written on it.

The news comes after she recently announced her exit from the entertainment industry in October.

“Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

“All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to.”

“Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth,” she added.

More From Bollywood:

Saif Ali Khan shelves the idea of his autobiography over fear of abuse

Saif Ali Khan shelves the idea of his autobiography over fear of abuse
Why Kapil Dev was ‘scared’ about Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ being made

Why Kapil Dev was ‘scared’ about Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ being made
Akshay Kumar files defamation case after getting dragged in Sushant Singh death case

Akshay Kumar files defamation case after getting dragged in Sushant Singh death case
Sonakshi Sinha on being a ‘misfit’ who hates being in the spotlight

Sonakshi Sinha on being a ‘misfit’ who hates being in the spotlight
Saif Ali Khan hoping for Ibrahim and Taimur to make it big in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan hoping for Ibrahim and Taimur to make it big in Bollywood
Wedding details of 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed

Wedding details of 'Bigg Boss' winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar revealed

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's romantic Turkey getaway: Pics

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's romantic Turkey getaway: Pics
Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police along with sister Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police along with sister Rangoli
Salman Khan isolates after three close staffers test positive for coronavirus

Salman Khan isolates after three close staffers test positive for coronavirus

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxe Delhi abode: See photos

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxe Delhi abode: See photos
Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter’s suspension of 'True Indology': 'its murder'

Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter’s suspension of 'True Indology': 'its murder'
Bollywood star Imran Khan quits acting

Bollywood star Imran Khan quits acting

Latest

view all