Pakistani actress Maya Ali doesn't let the Sunday blues get to her and her latest snap proves just that.

In a stunning post on Instagram, the diva shared a post of herself sitting on a train track, flashing peace signs while pouting.

The Parey Hut Love star kept it casual and chic as she donned light wash jeans and a two-coloured sweater.

She made sure to tell her followers that working on a Sunday did not put her in a sour mood.

"Working Sunday be like....," the caption read.









