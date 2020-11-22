Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 22 2020
Maya Ali doesn't let the Sunday blues get to her

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Pakistani actress Maya Ali doesn't let the Sunday blues get to her and her latest snap proves just that.

In a stunning post on Instagram, the diva shared a post of herself sitting on a train track, flashing peace signs while pouting. 

The Parey Hut Love star kept it casual and chic as she donned light wash jeans and a two-coloured sweater.

She made sure to tell her followers that working on a Sunday did not put her in a sour mood. 

"Working Sunday be like....," the caption read. 



