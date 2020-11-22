Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Islamabad's citizens have a new problem: beggars with guns

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

The groups of beggars also including women and children often create problems for shoppers who find it hard to get rid of them. Photo: File

Islamabad's residents feel insecure as incidences of beggars carrying arms near traffic signals who rob people have been reported over the past few days. 

According to a report published in The News on Sunday, the crime history of the city highlighted various gangs of beggars that were involved in organised crimes. 

The crackdown against beggars had been carried out time and again in the past but they reappeared after some time in markets and commercial centres. 

Moreover, the groups of beggars, also including women and children, often create problems for shoppers who find it hard to get rid of them.

In this regard, a citizen named Razzak Kiyani, who is a resident of sector G-9, shared his apprehensions. “I have heard about an incident at the traffic signal in sector F-10/4 in which a dacoit pretending to be a beggar came near the window of the car and held the motorist at gunpoint.”

"It is really a dangerous situation because if traffic signals are not secure especially after sunset then how can people move easily in the city that happens to be the capital of Pakistan,” he regretted.

Read more: KP bill seeks to rehabilitate beggars, punish 'habitual' alm-seekers

Speaking about the existing laws and their implementation, Sidra Khan, a lawyer, said: “The existing laws never allow professional begging but still it is happening everywhere in the city. It is not a revelation that beggars are also involved in organised crimes especially in the residential areas.”

Khan further said that the law system has failed to evolve a strategy to provide alternative sources of income to professional beggars due to which they refuse to leave their illegal profession.

Reacting to the news, Islamabad Police tweeted that it was on the lookout for any armed beggar in the city. “Moreover, we are cross-checking from safe city cameras about the presence of any armed beggar.”

More From Pakistan:

One Pakistani soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during North Waziristan IBO operation

One Pakistani soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during North Waziristan IBO operation
Nawaz Sharif's mother Shamim Akhtar passes away in London

Nawaz Sharif's mother Shamim Akhtar passes away in London
CM Punjab launches Insaaf Medicines Cards

CM Punjab launches Insaaf Medicines Cards
Throwback picture: When Imran Khan selected singer Salman Ahmad for Bangladesh series 1985

Throwback picture: When Imran Khan selected singer Salman Ahmad for Bangladesh series 1985
Pakistan reports highest coronavirus deaths in four months

Pakistan reports highest coronavirus deaths in four months
If COVID-19 cases surge, PDM leaders will be responsible, says KP health minister Taimur Jhagra

If COVID-19 cases surge, PDM leaders will be responsible, says KP health minister Taimur Jhagra
Punjab govt decides against allowing PDM to hold jalsas in Lahore, Multan: sources

Punjab govt decides against allowing PDM to hold jalsas in Lahore, Multan: sources
Pir Jo Goth: Woman arrested for setting house on fire while filming TikTok video

Pir Jo Goth: Woman arrested for setting house on fire while filming TikTok video
Mosque partially destroyed during Armenian occupation comes alive after 27 years

Mosque partially destroyed during Armenian occupation comes alive after 27 years
Karachi: Three alleged TTP militants arrested in Sindh Police-Rangers operation

Karachi: Three alleged TTP militants arrested in Sindh Police-Rangers operation

MDCAT 2020: What you should know about PMC's updated syllabus

MDCAT 2020: What you should know about PMC's updated syllabus
Pakistan may go into 'complete lockdown', PDM will be responsible for consequences: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may go into 'complete lockdown', PDM will be responsible for consequences: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all