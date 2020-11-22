Sania Mirza donates her tennis racquet to Aisam-ul-Haq's charity foundation

Aisam-ul-Haq (R) poses for a photo with Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. — Photo provided by author

KARACHI: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Saturday donated her racquet to Pakistani tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq for his charity foundation Stars Against Hunger.

The tennis stars from Pakistan and India met in Dubai on Saturday, as Aisam was in UAE for a transit stay while on his way back from the Sofia Open tour in Bulgaria.

Sania’s husband and Pakistan’s former cricket captain Shoaib Malik was also present as the celebrity couple hosted Aisam for lunch.

“I couldn’t meet Sania earlier when she was in Pakistan as I was on tennis tour. So, it was an opportunity for me to meet an old friend,” Aisam told Geo.tv.

“She was kind enough to donate her tennis racquet to me for my organisation Stars Against Hunger,” the Pakistani tennis star added.



Aisam-ul-Haq (R) is seen holding a tennis racquet as he poses for a photo with Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. — Photo provided by author

Several tennis stars including Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have donated their tennis items for Aisam’s charity that is supporting people affected due to the ongoing pandemic.

Aisam said that Sania is an old friend and if he was in Pakistan earlier, he would have hosted her and Malik in Lahore.

The Indian tennis star was recently in Pakistan to meet her in-laws and to watch Pakistan Super League games in which her husband Shoaib Malik represented Peshawar Zalmi.