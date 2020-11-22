France accepts Shireen Mazari's apology over 'insulting' comments on President Emmanuel Macron

Picture collage of French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

The Foreign Ministry of France on Sunday accepted the clarification and apology provided by Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, following a tweet it said was "insulting" towards French President Emmanuel Macron.

Taking to its official Twitter account, the French Embassy thanked Mazari and wrote that "freedom of expression and debates are essential in democracies, based on verified and accurate facts."



The Ministry had earlier asked Pakistan to rectify a comment made by Mazari in which she likened French President Emmanuel Macron to Nazis from the Second World War.



In a statement issued by the French Embassy in Pakistan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Agnes von der Muhll said that on November 21, a member of the Pakistani Cabinet "expressed views through social media, in terms that are deeply shocking and insulting for the President of the Republic and for our country."

"These despicable words are blatant lies, loaded with an ideology of hatred and violence. Such slanderous comments are disgraceful at such level of responsibility. We reject them strongly," the statement continued.

"We have immediately informed the Chargé d 'affaires of Pakistan in Paris of our condemnation in the strongest terms. Pakistan must rectify this statement and return to the path of dialogue based on respect."

The Ministry had reacted after Mazari tweeted an article titled "Forced ID Numbers for Children: France’s Macron Introduces New Charter for French Muslims," which accused the French President Emmanuel Macron of introducing "draconian laws" for Muslim children in France.

In her tweet, Mazari wrote that "Macron is doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews — Muslim children will get ID numbers (other children won’t) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing for identification."

The publication later amended the article and issued a clarification stating that the law mentioned in the article applies to all children in France, not specifically Muslim children.

In response to the French envoy's message, minster Shireen Mazari deleted her tweet and issued a clarification on Twitter and admitted her mistake.

"The French Envoy to Pak sent me the following message and as the article I had cited has been corrected by the relevant publication, I have also deleted my tweet on the same," she tweeted.



The Embassy also sent a series of tweets to point out the mistakes in the article.





