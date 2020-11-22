Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 22 2020
Thanks for letting me be on 'Monster': Justin Bieber to Shawn Mendes

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Singing sensation Justin Bieber thanked vocal powerhouse Shawn Mendes following the success of their song Monster. 

The song is the duo's most recent collab as they get candid and raw about their inner demons and the labels of society.

The song not only details both their highs in the music industry but even touches on their fall from grace.

It was well-received as fans praised the musical talents. 

In a post on Instagram, Justin thanked Shawn saying, "What a great human being! @shawnmendes thanks for letting me be on this song with you."

Shawn also thanked the singer saying, "You’re the kindest! Thank YOU for being so kind and loving." 



