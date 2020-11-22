Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 22 2020
Sara Ali Khan stuns in snap from her photoshoot

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan loves to keep her fans in the loop with her exciting posts on Instagram. 

She keeps her followers updated on every aspect on her life and her latest post is no different. 

In a snap from a recent photoshoot, the Kedarnath actress looked stunning with her hair tied back loosely as she sported a black outfit.

While her makeup was subtle, her eyes did the talking as the diva opted for a smoked eyeliner look with fluttery lashes. 

Even Pakistani actress Saba Qamar commented, "pretty" with a heart, on the post. 

Take a look:



