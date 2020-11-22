Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Alan Rickman's diaries to be published into a book

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

The diaries of late actor Alan Rickman, who was best known for his role as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies, will be published in the form of a book in the fall of 2022.

According to a report by The Guardian, the actor’s journals covered topics varying from his career to politics.

He also reviewed plays and shared behind-the-scenes stories from the Harry Potter set.

The handwritten diaries are 27 volumes long which detail more than 25 years of his life, all of which will be edited into a single book.

"The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan – his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts," Rima Horton, Rickman’s widow, said.


More From Entertainment:

Charli D'Amelio hits 100 million followers on TikTok

Charli D'Amelio hits 100 million followers on TikTok
Meghan Markle may ‘never’ return to Instagram: report

Meghan Markle may ‘never’ return to Instagram: report
Where did Prince Charles propose to Princess Diana? TV show stirs new debate

Where did Prince Charles propose to Princess Diana? TV show stirs new debate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can ‘absolutely decry’ the royal kinship with Netflix deal: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can ‘absolutely decry’ the royal kinship with Netflix deal: report
Thanks for letting me be on 'Monster': Justin Bieber to Shawn Mendes

Thanks for letting me be on 'Monster': Justin Bieber to Shawn Mendes

Prince William petrified over fatherhood struggles: 'I worry an awful lot'

Prince William petrified over fatherhood struggles: 'I worry an awful lot'
'Kate Middleton and Camilla avoided eye contact at Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding'

'Kate Middleton and Camilla avoided eye contact at Meghan Markle, Harry's wedding'
Ed Sheeran gives £10,000 to hospital that tended to his grandma

Ed Sheeran gives £10,000 to hospital that tended to his grandma
Meghan Markle, Harry's cottage deal conducted without knowledge of royal family: report

Meghan Markle, Harry's cottage deal conducted without knowledge of royal family: report

Chris Pratt's funny comments on Chris Hemsworth's picture go unnoticed

Chris Pratt's funny comments on Chris Hemsworth's picture go unnoticed

Lukas Gage bashes director over demeaning remarks in Zoom audition: ‘You’re not on mute’

Lukas Gage bashes director over demeaning remarks in Zoom audition: ‘You’re not on mute’
Kpop ‘BTS’ debuts ‘BE’ album track ‘Life Goes On’

Kpop ‘BTS’ debuts ‘BE’ album track ‘Life Goes On’

Latest

view all