Monday Nov 23 2020
Web Desk

The Weeknd arrives at the AMAs with his face in bandages

Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

The Weeknd stepped on the stage with his face completely bandaged

The Weeknd has made headlines once again after showing up at the American Music Awards 2020 with a fully bandaged face.

While some fans were concerned for the singer, many of his devotees are aware if his award night get-ups that he puts on to send a louder message about his music.

Accepting the American Music Award for Favourite Album—Soul/R&B for After Hours, the singer stepped on the stage with his face completely bandaged.

According to Just Jared, he was spotted shooting a music video earlier this month with bandages on his face—an indication that he could be dropping a new video soon.

This wasn’t the first time The Weeknd left fans confused with his get-up as back in August at the VMAs, the singer arrived with a bloodied face to promote the message embedded in his tracks, After Hours and Blinding Lights.

"'Blinding Lights' [is about] how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights. But nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely. I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is,” he explained to Esquire earlier this year.

